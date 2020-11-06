Mattoon announces fall leaf collection schedule

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Works Department has announced its weekly schedule for collecting leaves from residential properties in different sections of town this fall.

The fall collection is scheduled to begin on Nov. 16 and conclude on Dec. 18. Crews are set to collect leaves on Mondays in the northwest section, from 19th street west and from Western Avenue north; on Tuesdays in the northeast section, from 19th Street east and from Charleston Avenue north; on Wednesdays in the southeast section, from the Canadian National railroad east and from Charleston Avenue south; and on Thursdays in the southwest section, from the railroad west and from Commercial and Pine avenues south.

To be collected, leaves and other lawn waste must be in 30-gallon paper yard waste bags, not plastic bags. Leaf bags must be placed within 10 feet of the curb of a public street by 7 a.m. to ensure pickup on the scheduled day. Anything placed after 7 a.m. may not be picked up until the following week.