MATTOON — Scott Barber's live creation of an original work of art was at the center of Mattoon Artworks on Saturday, and a breakdancing robot was at the center of that painting.

The artist and Mattoon native said he had used the image of this robot, sporting a boom box and sneakers, in a mural a few years ago and decided to incorporate it into his first attempt at painting live before an audience.

"This is a new thing for me," Barber said as spectators watched him sketch and then paint on a four-piece canvas in Heritage Park downtown. They also made suggestions for him to add to the painting, including Elton John, a ballerina, and Barber's Regal Gecko brand hot sauce.

Barber, who also has a Scobar clothing line, was set to watch his newly created artwork be auctioned off at the conclusion of the festival. Barber, now a resident of Champaign, said he always sets aside time to take part in Artworks, where he has created giant chalk art in past years.

"It's a way of giving back to the community," Barber said.

The Mattoon Arts Council organizes this festival each year to showcase the work of local artists and artisans while providing activities for the community, including food trucks and live music.

Julie Gilliland of Whispering Pines Farm in Lerna was among the artisans with booths along the perimeter of Heritage Park. Gilliland said she creates freeze-dried vegetables and herbs, but decided to use Artworks as opportunity to debut her colorful freeze-dried candy.

Gilliland said freeze drying sweets such as chewy caramels, hard fruit-flavored candies or marshmallow treats gives them a puffed, crunchy texture.

"It also enhances the flavor, so you get a flavor bomb when you eat it," Gilliland said, adding that she developed her selection with the help of her three sons. "We had fun playing with candy in the freeze dryer."

An exhibit of Mattoon High School student artwork was a new addition to this year's festival. The works were displayed in the train depot's Lone Elm Room, which also served as one of the event's live music venues.

Sophomore Destiny Ratliff said she created her exhibited artwork, a ceramic box with a lid, as part of a ceramics class at the school. Her work, titled "Moon Box," is painted deep blue with a white moon and yellow stars on it.

Ratliff said she enjoyed shaping, drying and assembling sheets of clay into this cube so much that she plans to take another ceramics class next year. The young artist said she appreciated having the opportunity to take part in the exhibit.

"I really liked it because not only did everyone get to see my hard work, but they also got to see my classmates' hard work," Ratliff said.

