MATTOON — The 2023 Bagelfest included a contemporary Christian concert that drew a record crowd of approximately 5,000 attendees and a parade that stretched for more than 20 blocks.

“Build a Boat” and “Miracles” singer Colton Dixon was the featured artist Thursday night at Grimes Field for this year’s free contemporary Christian concert.

“That’s the largest Christian concert we have ever had for sure,” said city Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett. She said the large turnout was helped by Dixon’s recent hits and his time as an “American Idol” finalist, as well as by free face painting and children’s games from local churches being offered before the concert.

Attendance figures are still being totaled for the ticketed concerts featuring The Country Comeback Tour on Friday night and One Vision of Queen on Saturday night.

The Comeback Tour featured Billy Dean, Wade Hayes and Shenandoah. Afterwards, Dean performed an impromptu show that night at House Brothers Tavern downtown. The “If There Hadn’t Been You” and “Billy the Kid” singer also got a late-night snack from nearby Villa Pizza.

“(The show) was so much fun. He was super nice and talked to everyone,” said House Brothers co-owner Kelsa Bartels. “Luckily, we had a band here playing and they were able to play with Billy Dean.”

Regarding the parade, Burgett said the procession began lining up in the 2100 block of Western Avenue and stretched back to the 3500 block on both sides of the street. She said more than 100 floats and other entries took part.

“It was a huge parade,” Burgett said, adding it was one of the biggest Bagelfest parades in recent memory.

Many parade entries were decorated to go along with Bagelfest’s “Star Wars” theme. This included Darth Vader and other costumed characters from The Midwest Garrison of The 501st Legion costuming club riding on Bimbo Bakeries USA’s float.

“Star Wars” also was a popular costume choice at the Baby Bagel Contest on July 18 in the Rural King Event Center, the former Carson’s space at the Cross County Mall. Organizer Renee Fonner said being in a bigger space at the mall enabled the contest to be held on one evening instead of two.

“We loved having all the kids in on one night, plus it was a great theme,” Fonner said.

The Bagel Baby event collected more than $2,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the contest People’s Prince and Princess fundraiser, Fonner said. Donations made in support of various contestants resulted in Lennox Louthan being voted as the prince and Everlee Marucco being voted as the princess.

In addition, Burgett noted that Bagelfest’s carnival provided by American Banner Amusements broke the sales record that it set last year.

Burgett said Bagelfest is made possible through the support of the city, sponsors, and volunteers. She said Tim and Bev Bryson, who have helped staff the concert ticket gates for 14 years now, were named the volunteers of the year Friday night.

“They are really the first point of contact for a lot of people at the concerts,” Burgett said, adding that the Brysons also help disassemble the stage.

Bev Bryson said she and her husband were working the gate Saturday night for the Queen tribute show when they were called to the stage and pleasantly surprised to be presented with the volunteer award. Bryson said they have enjoyed seeing acts ranging from the Zac Brown Band to the Oak Ridge Boys at Bagelfest while getting to know regular concert-goers.

“It’s really neat because they remember us and we remember them,” Bryson said of the music fans.

Bagelfest organizers are now preparing for the final edition of the new Bagel Bites free concert series from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Heritage Park, where Sound City will play from 6-7:30 p.m. The event will offer food trucks, plus adult beverages available in official Bagel Bites cups from participating vendors in that evening’s festival district area.

“This is a way to cap off the summer before school gets going,” Burgett said, adding she will soon start booking concert acts for next summer’s Bagelfest from July 15-20, 2024.

