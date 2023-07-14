MATTOON — The upcoming "Star Wars" themed Bagelfest has a proposition to make — "Come to the Dark Side, We Have Bagels."

The 2023 event does have bagels, with thousands of them set to be served at the annual free breakfast, and a "Dark Side," with Darth Vader gripping a bagel on this year's souvenir T-shirts.

However, Bagelfest also has three mainstage concerts, four days of carnival rides and food vendors, and a full schedule of other activities in the works.

Bagels on a roll

When the Lender's Bagels plant opened in 1986 in Mattoon, founding family member Murray Lender hosted a free bagel breakfast for the community. The breakfast evolved into the annual festival.

Bimbo Bakeries USA purchased the plant in 2020 and has continued making Lender's products there, while adding Thomas' Bagels. The plant also has continued to stock the breakfast, which will serve up free bagels from 8-10 a.m. July 22 at Peterson Park's Demars Center.

City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said Bimbo has increased its involvement this year by planning to offer "fun and games with bagels" from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the park's Rotary Bandshell, during the first carnival night.

"We are kind of going back to old school this year," Burgett said of the festival's origin as a community celebration.

'Star Wars: Return of the Bagel'

Burgett said Bagelfest organizers decided to look back "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away" for this year's theme because of how iconic the "Star Wars" films are for fans and the general public. She said they anticipate that many entries in the parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, will "use the Force" for float decorating ideas.

"We love the theme. We have heard from a lot of people who are very excited. It seems like an easy theme to play into," Burgett said.

In addition, Burgett said The Midwest Garrison of The 501st Legion, a Star Wars Imperial costuming club, has signed up to have some of its members patrol Bagelfest in their movie-quality costumes and take photos with festival-goers.

Stars and Mercury on mainstage

Mainstage entertainment at Peterson's Grimes Field will begin with a free concert by contemporary Christian artist Colton Dixon at 8 p.m. Thursday. Dixon, a past "American Idol" finalist, has scored hits with "Build a Boat" and "Miracles." He recently performed "My Light" on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dixon's concert will be preceded from 6-8 p.m. by churches offering children's game and face painting.

The Country Comeback Tour with Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wade Hayes will play at 8 p.m. Friday. The three famed country acts will share the stage as they perform hits such as "Next to You, Next to Me," Shenandoah; "If There Hadn't Been You," Dean; and "Old Enough to Know Better," Hayes.

One Vision of Queen, featuring Marc Martel as Freddy Mercury, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Martel has performed as Mercury with the surviving members of Queen on “American Idol” and in that band’s official tribute act, The Queen Extravaganza.

Country Comeback and Queen tickets can be purchased for $15 for lawn seating or $25 for reserved seating in advance at the Peterson House or at the gate.

Other changes and additions

The annual Bagel Baby Contest at the Cross County Mall has moved to a larger revenue, the Rural King Event Center in the former Carson's space. This will enable all the contest categories to be held on one evening, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, instead of two.

Armstrong's Grooming & Shave Parlor will hold its first Bagelfest beard and mustache competition from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Bandshell. It will offer categories for best mustache, partial beard, long full beard, short full beard and freestyle, with proceeds from the $15 entry fee going to the Mattoon Community Food Center.

Co-owner Jason Armstrong said he has taken inspiration from the annual St Louis Beard & Mustache Competition, where the number of contestants has steadily grown since it began 10 years ago. The barber said he hopes the Bagelfest contest will eventually draw such contestants to town while also providing a fun activity for the community.

