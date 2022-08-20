Mattoon breaks ground on dog park; aims for fall opening

"We want it to be the best dog park in a 50-mile radius," said park committee member Katrina Butler during the ground-breaking ceremony at this site, located within the city's youth sports Roundhouse Complex. She said the park will be a safe and fun space for dogs and their owners.
Attendees at the ceremony saw a large blueprint that shows the park having separate areas for medium-to-large dogs, sponsored by Mars Petcare, and for small dogs, sponsored by the Kersten family.
Butler said the park will ultimately offer a paved parking lot, double gated entrances, waste stations, one pavilion at each end, water fountains and rinsing stations, and shade trees. She said work on the final two phases will continue during the next 18 to 24 months after the opening.
The vision for the dog park began taking shape in 2017, Butler said. In late 2019, the committee kicked off a campaign that has included fundraising and grant writing. She said that campaign has made this $300,000 project possible.
"Every difficult task becomes easier if enough people help to complete it," Butler said, adding the project has needed to overcome material and worker shortages, and COVID-19. "Our citizens in Mattoon are very passionate about dogs and the community; what a great fit for this project."
The support has included Mattoon Middle School plastic recycling yielding eight benches and four picnic tables for the dog park, Mattoon Moose Lodge events raising approximately $7,000, and 19th Street Dairy Queen owners Mark and Moni Sheehan donating more than $5,000. Dairy Queen's donation includes proceeds from ongoing sales of ice cream "Pup Cups."
Moni Sheehan said there was a void at home after their son, Anthony, died in 2018. Their family and friends subsequently suggested that they get a dog. She said they adopted a Yorkshire terrier named Sid, now 3 years old, that has been a joy to have around and has helped fill their home with laughter.
Sheehan said she and her husband, as new dog owners, have been happy to support the park project and have had fun seeing customers bring their canine companions with them to Dairy Queen to purchase Pup Cups.
"We have quite a few customers who come through our drive-thru and ask about the dog park," Sheehan said, adding that she keeps dog park brochures at the ready for them. "I think it's going to be widely used."
Mattoon Community Dog Park member Katrina Butler, at right, speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday at this site in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue. Committee member Latonya Davis watches while holding the leash for Gibson, whose owner is fellow member Brian Nichols.
The Mattoon Community Dog Park committee gathered with some of their canine companions on Saturday forthe ground-breaking ceremony at this site in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue. Pictured, from the left, are members John Mann, Katrina Butler, Kurt Stretch, Jim Closson, Cave Cox, Elizabeth Clyde, Brian Nichols, andLatonya Davis. Not pictured are Don Hance and Mike Sullivan.
Pictured at right are Mark and Moni Sheehan, owners of the 19th Street Dairy Queen in Mattoon, presenting a $3,076 donation from their restaurant's Pup Cup Program to Mattoon Community Dog Park committee member Katrina Butler on Saturday during the ground-breaking ceremony at this site in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue.