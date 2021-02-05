Mattoon Chamber modifies awards presentations due to COVID-19 pandemic

MATTOON — The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce would typically present its Small Business of the Year Award and other honors at an annual dinner attended by more than 250 community members.

Executive Director Ed Dowd said in-person gatherings of this size are not possible under current COVID-19 public health guidelines and many people are growing weary of virtual gatherings, so the Chamber is taking a different approach to its award presentations this year.

The Chamber has made plans to deliver the awards, plus gift baskets, to the honorees. The Small Business of the Year award was delivered to the West & Co. public accounting firm on Friday, and the Chamber Ambassador and the Citizen of the Year honors will follow in coming weeks.

Dowd said the Chamber has needed to cancel its annual dinner, Business Expo, Winter Swing miniature golf event, Community Update Breakfasts with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, and other events due to the pandemic.

"We had one or two (Business After Hours) scheduled every month last year and we ended up having to cancel them all," Dowd said of these social networking events.