Mattoon City Council candidates introduce themselves, their reasons for running

"I feel this is a key time with many decisions to be made by the next council that affect the safety and lifestyle for our residents for the next four years," Closson said. "I have always wanted to run for the City Council as a civic responsibility and serve our residents."

Cox, elected to the council in 2013, is a sales consultant at Pilson Auto Center. He was active with youth baseball for nearly 20 years, helping bring state, national and international tournaments to town; and has been involved with the tee ball league for the past several years. He was part of the formation of Mattoon in Motion in 2017 and served on the Coles County 2020 Census committee.

"I ran in 2013 and 2017 for the same reasons I am running in 2021, which is to serve my community and make it stronger and better for future generations," Cox said. "That work is not complete and I still have the passion and desire to serve the citizens of Mattoon addressing issues that are important to them."

Graven, elected to the council in 2013, is a certified public accountant and is a partner with Kemper CPA Group. She has been serving as acting mayor since late December following the death of Mayor Tim Gover. She serves as treasurer for the Coles County Landlord Association, Coles County Historical Society, Elevate CCIC, Inc. and Mattoon in Motion Coordinating Council.