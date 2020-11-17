Mattoon City Council may hire 2 police officers, IT staff member

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to consider hiring two police officers and an assistant information technology director during its meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Jason Taylor has requested that the council hire the two new officers in order to help maintain staffing levels as the Mattoon Police Department prepares for the resignation of Officer Steve Bridges, effective in January, and the retirement of Capt. Ray Hall, effective in March. Taylor has proposed hiring Robert Agney, currently employed with the Eastern Illinois University Police Department, and Justin Wienke, currently employed with the Tuscola Police Department, as patrol officers.

In addition, the council also will consider hiring Dalton Roberts as an assistant information technology director in the Computer Information Services Department. This new position will replace the information technology assistant position previously vacated by Troy Walker in 2017.