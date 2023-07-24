MATTOON — The Mattoon Community Concert Band is scheduled to present a free performance at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Heritage Park downtown.

Tonight's concert will be the band's first concert this year on the stage at Heritage Park, located at the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street. The band, under the direction of Jessica Closson, has performed at Bagelfest, the Mattoon Artworks festival, and local senior living facilities so far this year.

"We will be playing favorite hits from movie soundtracks, as well as lots of good music from The Beatles," Closson said of the Heritage Park concert. She added that a sponsor has arranged for the band to hand out free ice cream during this show.

Community musicians are invited to join the band for practices at 7-8:15 p.m. on Mondays at Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium. More information is available by contacting Closson at clossonjessica@gmail.com.

