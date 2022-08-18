Mattoon Community Dog Park to break ground Saturday

MATTOON — Community members and their canines are invited to attend a ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday for the planned Mattoon Community Dog Park.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the 2.4-acre site in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue, within the city's Roundhouse Complex youth sports area. This site is just east and across the street from Albin Animal Clinic.

Dog Park Advisory Committee members began their fundraising campaign and grant writing in late 2019 with the goal of developing a facility where canines can exercise, play and socialize. The original goal was for the dog park to be on undeveloped city land along South 12th Street, southwest of Williams Elementary School.

This spring, the city offered to provide a developed space within the Roundhouse Complex to help the dog park open more quickly and at lower cost to its $300,000 budget. The space was previously used as a practice and game field by the Mattoon Soccer Club and other groups. The Soccer Club has begun practicing on the former Columbian Elementary School lot near Mattoon High School and has requested the city's help with getting a new game field for them.

Plans for the Mattoon Community Dog Park still include separate areas for big canines and small ones. These plans can be seen in a large map that was placed on Tuesday at the site. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening the dog park is planned for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8.