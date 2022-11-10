Mattoon Cops for Kids signup starts, shopping with kids resumes

MATTOON — Police officers will resume taking children shopping for Christmas gifts, winter clothes and other needs this year through the Cops for Kids charitable program after this practice was put on hold by COVID-19.

"We are going to go back to in-person so the kids will be with a police officer when they shop at Walmart," said Officer Luke Wilson, adding that this shared experience provides a good way for officers and local youths to build positive relationships with each other. "It will be nice to get tack to the original way of shopping with a cop."

Applications are being taken through Nov. 30 for Cops for Kids, which serves children ages 4-12 from families in financial need in Mattoon. Application forms are available via a link on the Mattoon Police Department's Facebook page and from the dispatch center at the police station, 1710 Wabash Ave.

The officers make sure that the children get coats or any other winter clothing they might need, and they also help these youths pick out toys or other Christmas presents for themselves during the Cops for Kids shopping day.

Officer Chris Kepley said it is not uncommon for the children to also select a gift for their parents or younger siblings because they want to be giving, too. He said the shopping trip is an opportunity for the youths to get to know the officers, many of whom have children of their own, as human beings.

Wilson said the Cops for Kids program typically takes approximately 100 children shopping each Christmas season. He said Mattoon teachers and other volunteer shoppers helped purchase Christmas items for participating children in 2020 and 2021 to keep the program going during the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cops for Kids is made possible each year by fundraising, such as ongoing raffles posted on the police department's Facebook page, and through donations from the community. Monetary donations are still needed for this year's shopping trip and can be dropped off, care of Mattoon Cops for Kids, at the police station.

"We are very grateful for all the support. Without the donations, we couldn't do what we do," Wilson said. He and Kepley added that the Mattoon officers also plan to increase their charitable efforts to serve youths in need throughout the year.

The Justrite factory in Mattoon and the Women of Steel group there are among the longtime supporters of Cops for Kids. They recently donated $2,600 to this charitable program through proceeds from bake sales, plus raffles of fall décor made by group member Tonya Herman and of a job site tool box.

Human resources manager Stephanie Hanks said the Women of Steel have annually supported Cops for Kids for several years now and the company matches the money that they raise.

"We have a great group of people who want to help. They are very generous when we do fundraisers," said group member Cheryl Brown.