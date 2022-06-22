Mattoon council approves annexation, rezoning for future Rural King expansion

MATTOON — The City Council has approved an annexation and rezoning request regarding Rural King's plans to eventually expand its DeWitt Avenue distribution center northward.

The council voted 5-0 Tuesday evening to annex 40 acres of farmland along the east side of Coles County Road 300E and rezone this property from rural suburban to general commercial district status. This property is directly north of the Mattoon-based company's distribution center at 4216 DeWitt Ave.

During the council meeting, drainage district representative Steve Degler asked to have input on the engineering plans for the future expansion to help keep this project from worsening the already problematic flow of storm water into farm fields, field tiles and the ditch on the northwest side of Mattoon. He said past upgrades to Illinois Route 121 and Rural King's property have already increased storm water runoff.

"That's going to change from a big sponge that holds the rainwater to impervious surfaces," Degler said of part of the 40 acres being converted into buildings and paved surfaces. He said the drainage district is only designed to handle farm field runoff.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the engineering plans will be designed to ensure that storm water does not flow off the property any faster than it currently does.

Blake Pierce, director of real estate for Rural King, said the company does not have any set plans for expanding the distribution center. He said Rural King will meet all requirements from the city when the expansion does start to move forward with the goal of being a good corporate citizen.

In other matters, the council awarded the 2022 motor fuel tax miscellaneous patching contract to Bartels Construction of Mattoon for $63,880. This year’s work will include concrete patches on Dettro Drive near Walmart and McDonalds.

The council also acknowledged the retirement of Deputy City Clerk Marsha True after more than 24 years of service; re-appointed Laura Glenn and Greg Ray and appointed Harold Pettigrew to the Mattoon Public Library Board; employed Michael Starwalt as a public works maintenance worker; and allocated a $7,500 hotel/motel tax fund grant to the Sept. 9-10 CIL-CON at the Cross County Mall.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.