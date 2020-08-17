Mattoon council to vote on DeWitt patching plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Plans are in the works to patch two deteriorating sections of DeWitt Avenue until a major road surface repair project can be carried out there in 2022.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to consider approving plans for patching approximately 200 foot sections of DeWitt at its intersections with Logan and 12th Streets this fall. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city intends to resurface or reconstruct DeWitt from 14th to Logan streets two years from now to kick off a multiyear series of repairs to this roadway.

"This is just about getting the roadway into a more serviceable condition until then," Barber said of DeWitt.

If the council approves the patching plans, Barber said bids from prospective contractors will be opened on Aug. 26 and the work will be conducted during two to four weeks in October. He said the intersections will be patched one at a time and will be temporarily closed to traffic during this work. Detour routes will be marked. The city is set to pay for this patching with motor fuel tax funds.