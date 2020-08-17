Mattoon council to vote on DeWitt patching plan

MATTOON — Plans are in the works to patch two deteriorating sections of DeWitt Avenue until a major road surface repair project can be carried out there in 2022.
The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to consider approving plans for patching approximately 200 foot sections of DeWitt at its intersections with Logan and 12th Streets this fall. Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city intends to resurface or reconstruct DeWitt from 14th to Logan streets two years from now to kick off a multiyear series of repairs to this roadway.
"This is just about getting the roadway into a more serviceable condition until then," Barber said of DeWitt.
If the council approves the patching plans, Barber said bids from prospective contractors will be opened on Aug. 26 and the work will be conducted during two to four weeks in October. He said the intersections will be patched one at a time and will be temporarily closed to traffic during this work. Detour routes will be marked. The city is set to pay for this patching with motor fuel tax funds.
Regarding other street projects, the council also will consider accepting bids for the city's 2020 oil and chip program. Earl Walker Co. would furnish and spread oil for $2.80 per gallon and spread aggregate for $15 per ton, and Charles Heuerman Trucking would furnish crushed stone for $21.25 per ton. The city plans to oil and chip the streets north of DeWitt and east of the railroad through motor fuel tax funding.
The council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 is scheduled to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting virtually can do so by visiting bit.ly/MattoonCC200818, meeting number 126 959 4003, password 20819; or by calling 415-655-0001, access code 126 959 4003.
During this meeting, the council also will consider continuing the Local State of Emergency resolution that would enable it to implement curfews, close roads or take other emergency actions during the pandemic.
Other proposed council actions include:
— Approving the fee proposal of $112,360 from Clark-Dietz to complete a nutrient removal study for the Waste Water Treatment Plant to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
— Approving a $2,000 grant by the Tourism Advisory Committee from hotel/motel tax funds in support of the Mattoon YMCA’s Last Chance Tri 2020 event on Oct. 4.
— Accepting the price quote of $38,777 from Pals Electric to convert the existing street lighting at Coles Centre Subdivision to LED lights.
The full meeting agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2020-08-18/.
