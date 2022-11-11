Mattoon Exchange Club hands out flags, prepares for BBQ

MATTOON — Children and other spectators all along the Veterans Day parade route from 21st to Sixth streets had small U.S. flags in their hands on Friday to wave in honor of the veterans in the procession.

This show of patriotism was made possible with the help of Mattoon Exchange Club volunteers walking the route to hand out 4,000 flags for the club's "Give A Kid A Flag To Wave" project. Mattoon club member Laura Severson noted that flag project is part of the national Exchange Club's mission statement of promoting pride in the country.

"That's what the club is all about. It's people who exchange their time to make a better community," said club President Dallas Tyler.

Exchange Club's mission statement also calls on the local chapters to help with the prevention of child abuse, an effort that the Mattoon club will undertake next with the return of its annual pulled pork fundraiser Monday evening. This event, which has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19, will raise money for Children's Advocacy Center of East Illinois.

The fundraiser dinner will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Mattoon American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave., and will catered by Ronda Woodrum. The menu will offer a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, dessert, and drinks for $10 per person. A cash bar will be available from the American Legion.

Severson, chair of the fundraiser committee, said a limited number of tickets are available for the dinner, but attendees can still take part in the event's silent auction and raffles if the tickets sell out. The auction will feature travel packages, a variety of gift baskets and other donated items, while the raffles will include a Frigidaire stainless steel top freezer refrigerator from Broadway Appliances.

"The businesses in the community have been very generous with us," Tyler said of the donors.

Severson said she is excited about the annual pulled pork fundraiser returning after an absence of a couple of years. She noted that the Mattoon club, which was founded in 1976, was able to continue meeting via Zoom video conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club is now back to meeting in person at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the American Legion, with breakfast prepared by Woodrum and her daughter, Lenzie Sewell. Tyler said each meeting includes a guest speaker from the community. The meetings also include updates on the club's service projects, such as raising money for scholarships and volunteering at the Mattoon Community Food Center.