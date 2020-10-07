Mattoon Exchange Club presents community service award to Gary Swearingen

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon on Wednesday presented its 2020 Book of Golden Deeds Award for community service to wealth management advisor Gary Swearingen, who is active as a volunteer and sponsor for several local charitable efforts.

Exchange Club Treasurer Bob Riggert, who nominated Swearingen for this award, said the honoree's service has included being a member of the Mattoon Rotary Club for more than 20 years. For the last 17 years, Swearingen has chaired the annual Rotary food drive in December that collects approximately 20,000 pounds of food for local pantries.

During Swearingen's Rotary presidency in 2005, he led fundraising for the Rotary Band Shell in Peterson Park. He also has spearheaded fundraising for the Rotary Pavilion that was constructed in 2019 at the Lake Mattoon beach. Fundraising in partnership with the Friends of Lake Mattoon is ongoing to build a playground next to the pavilion.

Swearingen received the Book of Golden Deeds during an Exchange Club award dinner at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. More information about the award presentation will appear in a follow-up article.

