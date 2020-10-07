 Skip to main content
Mattoon Exchange Club presents community service award to Gary Swearingen
Mattoon Exchange Club presents community service award to Gary Swearingen

Book of Golden Deeds

Gary Swearingen received the Mattoon Exchange Club's 2020 Book of Golden Deeds Award for community service Wednesday evening during a dinner at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. Pictured, from the left, are Swearingen's daughters, Ella and Kyra; his wife, Jenny; Swearingen; Club President Dick McDaniel, and Golden Deeds chair Connie Jones.

to wealth management advisor , who is active as a volunteer and sponsor for several local charitable efforts.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon on Wednesday presented its 2020 Book of Golden Deeds Award for community service to wealth management advisor Gary Swearingen, who is active as a volunteer and sponsor for several local charitable efforts.

Exchange Club Treasurer Bob Riggert, who nominated Swearingen for this award, said the honoree's service has included being a member of the Mattoon Rotary Club for more than 20 years. For the last 17 years, Swearingen has chaired the annual Rotary food drive in December that collects approximately 20,000 pounds of food for local pantries.

Mattoon council supports bike trail extension, approves downtown TIF grants

During Swearingen's Rotary presidency in 2005, he led fundraising for the Rotary Band Shell in Peterson Park. He also has spearheaded fundraising for the Rotary Pavilion that was constructed in 2019 at the Lake Mattoon beach. Fundraising in partnership with the Friends of Lake Mattoon is ongoing to build a playground next to the pavilion.

Swearingen received the Book of Golden Deeds during an Exchange Club award dinner at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. More information about the award presentation will appear in a follow-up article.

