Mattoon Family Video to close
Mattoon Family Video to close

Family Video

Family Video is preparing to close its store in Mattoon.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Family Video has begun the process of permanently closing its store at 1112 Charleston Ave.

The Mattoon Family Video store was closed for most of the spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened a few weeks ago to resume renting videos, and then recently began a closeout sale of its videos, snacks and other merchandise. 

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights and want to thank the people of Mattoon and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO of Family Video owner Highland Ventures, LTD of Glenview.

The company is close other locations as well. 

Family Video opened its Mattoon location 12 years ago in a then newly constructed retail center that is still home to China Wok, Papa Murphy's, and a World Finance office. The Charleston Family Video location closed this spring.

They were the last in a long line of video stores that had operated in Charleston and Mattoon since the 1980s.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

