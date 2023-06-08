MATTOON — The Bimbo Bakeries USA plant in Mattoon suffered minor damage Thursday when a welding project led to a fire on its roof, officials said.

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said his department was dispatched at 11:52 a.m. to a possible fire at 3801 Dewitt Ave. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the roof.

Hilligoss said crews accessed the roof using a ladder truck and found roofing material that was burning. Crews deployed a handline and quickly extinguished the fire.

The Charleston Fire Department assisted with the check of the roof for any fire extension.

Hilligoss said there was moderate damage to the roofing material around one of the electrical cabinets on the roof. There was some minor water damage to the interior of the factory that affected one drying line for product.

All units cleared the scene at 1:28 p.m.

Hilligoss said the fire was caused by welding that was being done around the cabinet area. The company that was doing the welding was following all safety procedures, adding workers had fire extinguishers on the roof that slowed the spread of fire prior to the fire department arriving.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking