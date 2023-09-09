MATTOON — First Southern Baptist Church has made plans to hold a 75th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

Community members are invited to attend this event at 10 a.m. at the church building, 3521 Dewitt Ave. Those who have old photos regarding the church are invited to upload them at the First Southern Baptist Church, Mattoon, IL page on Facebook.

First Southern Baptist reported in a past JG-TC article on its history that the church was founded on Aug. 8, 1948, when 20 charter members began meeting in a tent at 13th Street and Broadway Avenue.

Needing more space, they subsequently rented a building at DeWitt and 15th Street. That fall, they purchased a lot at 14th Street and Edgar Avenue to start construction on what would become the Edgar Avenue Baptist Church. Services were held there the next spring.

The growing congregation bought land along Illinois Route 121, at 3521 DeWitt, in 1964 to build anew. Work began in May and was finished in August, when services began in this First Southern Baptist building. It has been expanded and remodeled over the decades.

Close Volunteer Michelle Smith-Trevino Mattoon hands out bagels on Saturday during the the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Miriam Lynch, 3, enjoys a bagel on Saturday during the the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Lynch is from Charleston. Ethan Robertson, 8, enjoys a bagel on Saturday during the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Robertson is from Charleston. Quinn Diliberti, Logan Popp, Mia Diliberti, Kevin Popp and Amelia Messere pose for a photo with members of the Midwest Garrison of The 501st Legion, a Star Wars Imperial costuming club, on Saturday in the Demars Center during the Mattoon Bagelfest's free bagel breakfast. Sweet and Salty Quartet performs in the Rotary Band Shell on Saturday during Bagelfest. The singers were performing a song about the ocean. Colin Vandeventer, left, helps decorates the truck with his children Elias Vandeventer, center, and Elleree Vandeventer on Saturday before the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Elias won the 2-3 year old Beautiful Baby Bagel. Colin actually won the same contest in 1992. Ellayna Graham, 7, decorates a car with bagels on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Graham is from Mattoon. Bimbo Bakeries USA float celebrates this year's "Star Wars" theme on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Mattoon Middle and High School marching bands perform on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Festival queens waves on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Clara Birch, 3, enjoys the floats on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Birch is from Mattoon. Aiden Patterson, 2, waves to floats on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Graham's family is from originally from Mattoon and visits during the festival. Violet Weddle, 6, enjoys the cold flavored ice treat on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Weddle is from Mattoon. Kennedy Triestram, 3, enjoys the cold flavored ice treat on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Triestram is from Mattoon. 2023 Mattoon Bagelfest breakfast, parade photos Volunteer Michelle Smith-Trevino Mattoon hands out bagels on Saturday during the the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Miriam Lynch, 3, enjoys a bagel on Saturday during the the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Lynch is from Charleston. Ethan Robertson, 8, enjoys a bagel on Saturday during the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Robertson is from Charleston. Quinn Diliberti, Logan Popp, Mia Diliberti, Kevin Popp and Amelia Messere pose for a photo with members of the Midwest Garrison of The 501st Legion, a Star Wars Imperial costuming club, on Saturday in the Demars Center during the Mattoon Bagelfest's free bagel breakfast. Sweet and Salty Quartet performs in the Rotary Band Shell on Saturday during Bagelfest. The singers were performing a song about the ocean. Colin Vandeventer, left, helps decorates the truck with his children Elias Vandeventer, center, and Elleree Vandeventer on Saturday before the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Elias won the 2-3 year old Beautiful Baby Bagel. Colin actually won the same contest in 1992. Ellayna Graham, 7, decorates a car with bagels on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Graham is from Mattoon. Bimbo Bakeries USA float celebrates this year's "Star Wars" theme on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Mattoon Middle and High School marching bands perform on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Festival queens waves on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Clara Birch, 3, enjoys the floats on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Birch is from Mattoon. Aiden Patterson, 2, waves to floats on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Graham's family is from originally from Mattoon and visits during the festival. Violet Weddle, 6, enjoys the cold flavored ice treat on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Weddle is from Mattoon. Kennedy Triestram, 3, enjoys the cold flavored ice treat on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Triestram is from Mattoon.