Mattoon food pantries benefit from drop off donations

MATTOON — It wasn't in the volume of past years, but two Mattoon food pantries still benefited from a food collection effort Saturday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mattoon Rotary Club decided against conducting its annual December door-to-door collection event.

Instead, the club organized food drop offs at the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army, the two organizations that receive the items from the food drives.

"We're not getting that much but we're not really expecting to," said Bob Riggert, president-elect of the Community Food Center board.

But, he noted, the Rotary Club also encouraged people to make monetary donations and "we are getting a few of those." Donations of money are welcome because it "goes a lot further" in buying food, he said.

Riggert added that the food center is grateful for the Rotary Club's efforts because "we have the need" the annual event helps meet.