Mattoon food pantries benefit from drop off donations
breaking top story

Mattoon food drive

Bob Riggert, president-elect of the board of the Mattoon Community Food Center, looks over some of the food items that were dropped off at the center on Saturday. The Mattoon Rotary Club organized the drop-off event for the center and the Mattoon Salvation Army because the coronavirus pandemic prevented the club from conducting its annual door-to-door food collection.

 DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — It wasn't in the volume of past years, but two Mattoon food pantries still benefited from a food collection effort Saturday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mattoon Rotary Club decided against conducting its annual December door-to-door collection event.

Instead, the club organized food drop offs at the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army, the two organizations that receive the items from the food drives.

"We're not getting that much but we're not really expecting to," said Bob Riggert, president-elect of the Community Food Center board.

But, he noted, the Rotary Club also encouraged people to make monetary donations and "we are getting a few of those." Donations of money are welcome because it "goes a lot further" in buying food, he said.

Riggert added that the food center is grateful for the Rotary Club's efforts because "we have the need" the annual event helps meet.

"It takes care of a big part of our needs," he said, adding that the holiday season donations often include items that the center's clients aren't generally able to have.

The food drive has taken place for more than 30 years. Rotary Club member Gayla McDaniel, who was the food center Saturday morning, said the club waited as long as it good before deciding not to do the door-to-door collection.

"We believe so deeply in collecting food," she said. "We struggled long and hard about what to do"

McDaniel said the club emphasized monetary donations because of the "buying power" that means the more food for the two agencies.

At the Salvation Army, Lt. Katelyn North said there had been some food donations along with monetary contributions. She said the Rotary Club's effort helps mean more variety in what the organization's food pantry can offer.

"We're so grateful that they gave people an option," she said of the drop-off event.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

