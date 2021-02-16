Mattoon gets the most from Central Illinois' two days of snow

MATTOON — It was a lot of snow, and Coles County "got the brunt of it."
That's what Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center, said about the overnight snow Monday that added to what had already accumulated a day earlier.
Overall, Mattoon ended up with 11 1/2 inches of snow, the most measured at any location in the National Weather Services Central Illinois region, Craig said.
Charleston came in with 10 inches, also one of the larger amounts in the region that ranges from roughly from Peoria to Robinson, he said.
It also made for one of the largest snow events in several years, likely the largest since a blizzard in January 2014, Craig also noted.
The snowfall ended up bringing a few more inches than had been forecast. Craig said that was partly because the weather system tracked more to the north than expected.
Also, he added, the duration of Monday's snow was "extremely long," about 12 hours, starting around 11 a.m. and ending about 11 p.m., he added.
The large amount of snow led to numerous closings and cancellations late Monday and into Tuesday.
The severe weather that led to whiteout conditions was said to be the cause of an accident on Interstate 57 near Neoga on Monday.
Illinois State Police reported that it took place just before 4 p.m. on the interstate about three miles south of Neoga.
A pickup truck slowed near a snowplow and was then hit by a semitruck, according to state police.
Still, major accidents might have been the exception. Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine of the Coles County Sheriff's Office said the office's patrol division reported that "there was not a lot going on."
Officers responded mostly to vehicles sliding off roads and a few that were stuck, Heleine said. He noted that Monday was the President's Day holiday and there was ample warning about the heavy snow expected.
"I think a lot of people just stayed home," he said. "There wasn't a lot of traffic."
Road crews were busy during both days removing snow from streets and roadways.
Rural areas in Coles County were mostly clear by Tuesday morning but with some packed snow remaining and drifting in open areas, county Engineer Rick Johnson said. He said those conditions will likely remain until the weather warms later in the week.
Craig said another weather system expected Wednesday afternoon could bring "some measurable snow."
The area will "break out of the cold spell" around the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid-30s expected by Sunday, he said.