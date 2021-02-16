Mattoon gets the most from Central Illinois' two days of snow

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The severe weather that led to whiteout conditions was said to be the cause of an accident on Interstate 57 near Neoga on Monday.

Illinois State Police reported that it took place just before 4 p.m. on the interstate about three miles south of Neoga.

A pickup truck slowed near a snowplow and was then hit by a semitruck, according to state police.

Still, major accidents might have been the exception. Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine of the Coles County Sheriff's Office said the office's patrol division reported that "there was not a lot going on."

Officers responded mostly to vehicles sliding off roads and a few that were stuck, Heleine said. He noted that Monday was the President's Day holiday and there was ample warning about the heavy snow expected.

"I think a lot of people just stayed home," he said. "There wasn't a lot of traffic."

Road crews were busy during both days removing snow from streets and roadways.