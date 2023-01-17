Mattoon Haven starts transit service for homeless shelter guests

MATTOON — The Haven nonprofit organization has begun the new year with its first transit van in operation to serve its homeless shelter guests.

The Haven, 1812 Western Ave., purchased this eight-seat, 2022 Toyota Sienna following a fundraising campaign that included a dinner and a trivia night in mid-November. Volunteers are needed to help The Haven's staff drive the van, plus work in the community kitchen there.

Executive Director Chris Davis said lack of transportation had prevented some of the shelter's guests from getting jobs. He added that others had walked long distances along roads without sidewalks to work at factories on the edge of town. He said the new van will provide a safe, reliable way for them to get to and from their employers, no matter the shift.

"The van has had a great impact," Davis said.

Up to 27 guests can stay overnight at The Haven if its two family bedrooms are filled to capacity. Davis said an average of 60% of the guests work and the other 40% are unable due to being disabled or other factors.

The van also has taken the shelter's guests to medical or counseling appointments, to pick up prescription medications, and to visit the Effingham Social Security Office for disability assistance.

For example, Davis said the van has been used to drive a homeless couple with a baby to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. He added that The Haven has taken guests as far as Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana because its easier for them to use the van than to take Amtrak and a bus or cab to their doctor appointments.

"I love our new van. It's amazing," said case manager Alexis Morton. She noted that the middle seat can be removed to make room for walkers or wheelchairs.

Davis said the van will eventually take guests on field trips to Douglas-Hart Nature Center, concerts at Eastern Illinois University, the churches of their choice, and other area places that they have not been able to utilize due to hard times in their lives.

With the van in operation, Davis said volunteers are needed to drive it when The Haven's staff members are not available. He also said there is always a need for volunteers to prepare and serve meals in the community kitchen.

The kitchen is open noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. daily, serving free meals on site for shelter guests and to go for other community members in need. Davis estimated that they provided approximately 15,000 meals last year.

Davis said The Haven served 134 overnight guests last year, with 120 of them being from Coles County or surrounding counties. He said the shelter stays full or nearly so much of the time, while working with area charitable organizations and social service organizations to provide motel vouchers or other assistance to those unable to stay at The Haven.

The executive director said he has seen an increase in younger homeless individuals and those who had to leave their rental housing after the COVID-19 eviction moratorium was lifted.

"It's very difficult to find housing for people who have an eviction on their record," Davis said.

Still, Davis said The Haven helped find permanent or semi-permanent housing for 96 guest last year with the help of partner organizations. He said that help includes Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) homeless case manager Courtney Arnold, nearing her second year of working at the shelter.

Arnold said she meets with the guests to share information on local resources they can use and help them find housing. She added that ERBA can provide financial assistance to help them get settled in their new residences. She said consistently being at The Haven every Tuesday and Thursday has helped build a rapport with her clients.

"Talking to them and getting to know them on a personal level is really helpful," Arnold said.

