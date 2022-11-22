Mattoon Holiday Artisan Market moving to mall, increasing size

MATTOON — Glenda's Soaps has been part of the Mattoon Arts Council's holiday market since its inception several years ago in the train depot's Lone Elm Room and saw this event expand last year into Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium.

"The market just keeps growing and growing," said Glenda's Soaps owner Glenda Edwards of rural Mattoon as she wrapped coffee shop-inspired bath bombs. "It's nice to see artisans there who make their own items. These items are all one of a kind. You can't find them anywhere else."

Now, Edwards will join the Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday as the event makes its biggest move yet. The market will be held for the first time at the Cross County Mall, where the number of participating artisans is set to nearly triple to 54. The market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-6 p.m., once again on Small Business Saturday during the long post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Arts Coordinator Julia Degler said the Mattoon Arts Council decided to move the market to the Cross County Mall to be in the same location as its featured artist display, which debuted last year in the new north corridor. It is currently spotlighting Graham Highland. Degler said they initially thought that the market would just be held in the north corridor, but interest from artisans led to the event spreading into the south and east corridors, too.

"I didn't expect the market to be this big," Degler said, who noted that the market's duration has more than doubled to nine hours at the mall. "We've been able to open it up to more artisans to showcase their work and be a holiday shopping option for unique gifts."

The market's new artisans include Landing Duck Woodworking owner Andy Trueblood, who crafts charcuterie boards, cutting boards, engagement ring boxes, treasure boxes and more out of high grade wood in the workshop at his Charleston home.

Trueblood said he decided about a year and a half ago to start Landing Duck Woodworking to keep busy after recovering from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash. He subsequently built a work table containing a cutoff saw, router, oscillating spindle sander and planer that can be flipped over into the table when not in use.

Since then, Trueblood said he has been creating and selling woodwork items and taking custom orders, with part of the proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He works with unique lumber that has character in the grain, and particularly enjoys finding pieces with history such as being from old barns. Trueblood said he has only recently started taking his works to special events, so he is thankful for the opportunity to join other artisans at the market Saturday.

"The beauty of it is it's all hand crafted," Trueblood said.

Edwards said she started crafting her own all natural soaps and lotions more than 13 years ago because store bought products were irritating her skin. Edwards said she had an excess of soaps and lotions, so she began selling her handiwork to co-workers at the former GE Mattoon Lamp Plant and then took them on the road to bazaars. Her selection has grown to include bath bombs, dish soap and candles.

"I just love making them. It's so much fun," Edwards said, adding that she focuses on coconut and olive oils, cocoa and shea butter, goat's milk, and other natural ingredients.

The market's artisans also will include cottage baked goods and food vendors, such as J.D.'s SmokeShack & Country Bake Shop, Patty Lou's Sweet Treats, and Verna Gully's pies and cookies. The Mattoon High School JROTC program's annual gift wrapping station at the mall will be open during the market and the mall's Santa visit area will be open 3-8 p.m. A guide to all the artisans has been posted at mattoonartscouncil.org.