Mattoon homeless shelter, community kitchen demand high amid pandemic

MATTOON — The COVID-19 pandemic has made operating The Haven more challenging, while workers there have seen the need for its homeless shelter and community kitchen services increase this year.
To share information about this need during the pandemic, the nonprofit organization has switched its annual Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week activities from in-person to virtual. A series of videos are set to be posted on the Mattoon Haven page on Facebook starting Saturday. The series will end on Nov. 21 by showing the homelessness documentary "Us and Them."
"We wanted to do something, but obviously we couldn't do anything like we did before with people getting together," said Haven board member Suzi Coffman. "Hopefully it will help to educate people a little bit. Hunger and homelessness are issues in our area, probably more than most people realize."
Executive Director Chris Davis said the shelter in The Haven building, 1812 Western Ave., has been filled to capacity, 25-27 overnight guests, in recent months. He said they have needed to turn away some prospective guests and help them find alternative accommodations via other shelters in the region or motel vouchers from nonprofit groups.
Davis said more than 90% of the guests have been from Coles County or neighboring counties. He said many work full-time or part-time jobs but have not saved enough money yet for a deposit on an apartment, or they are on the waiting list for public housing. He said these trends are common in normal times, but the Haven has seen an increase recently in the number of guests who have never before been homeless.
"Those are people who are not used to that. They don't know what to do. They have never asked for anything in their life. That is something we have not seen in the past," Davis said.
The Haven also offers a community kitchen that serves lunch and dinner to shelter guests and anyone else in need when the kitchen is in full operation. These meals have been served on a takeout basis during the pandemic.
Davis said the total number of meals served has increased to 30-35 per lunch or dinner in recent months. He said newcomers to the community kitchen have included families with young children, plus adult children who are picking up meals for elderly parents.
Michael Gillespie, associate professor of sociology at Eastern Illinois University, said U.S. Census Bureau figures show that the food insecurity rate for individual Coles County residents is 30%. The Life Sciences Research Office defines this insecurity as "limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways."
Gillespie projected that this food security rate will increase to 34-35% once Census figures during the pandemic are known, although this insecurity has been alleviated somewhat by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit extensions in Illinois. He said the pandemic has caused job losses and reduced working hours for some employees who already had been receiving low wages.
"The longer the pandemic goes on, the harder it becomes to make ends meet," Gillespie said.
During the pandemic, Davis said The Haven has been requiring everyone at the shelter to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distance. He said the shelter had its first COVID-19 positive case in nine months last week and placed that individual in quarantine within the shelter. He said that positive case has prompted The Haven to temporarily stop accepting new guests and serving takeout meals through Tuesday.
Davis said the pandemic has limited The Haven's ability to utilize volunteers, which has necessitated that paid staff members put in more hours there. He said the fundraising opportunities for this nonprofit organization also have been reduced.
"We have definitely taken a financial hit because of COVID-19. We are staying afloat and being fiscally responsible, but any donation would help," Davis said.
