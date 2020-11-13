Mattoon homeless shelter, community kitchen demand high amid pandemic

Davis said more than 90% of the guests have been from Coles County or neighboring counties. He said many work full-time or part-time jobs but have not saved enough money yet for a deposit on an apartment, or they are on the waiting list for public housing. He said these trends are common in normal times, but the Haven has seen an increase recently in the number of guests who have never before been homeless.

"Those are people who are not used to that. They don't know what to do. They have never asked for anything in their life. That is something we have not seen in the past," Davis said.

The Haven also offers a community kitchen that serves lunch and dinner to shelter guests and anyone else in need when the kitchen is in full operation. These meals have been served on a takeout basis during the pandemic.

Davis said the total number of meals served has increased to 30-35 per lunch or dinner in recent months. He said newcomers to the community kitchen have included families with young children, plus adult children who are picking up meals for elderly parents.