Mattoon honors 101-year-old former resident, EIU alumnus

MATTOON — Retired Houston public school teacher Clarice Estell Freeman, age 101, has spent many of her decades on this Earth educating students and pursuing equality and opportunity for those in need.

"My purpose is to shine my light and be an example for others," Freeman said.

Her light began shining in Coles County, where Freeman grew up in Mattoon and was the only black student in 1942 to 1945 at Eastern Illinois University when it was known as Eastern Illinois State Teachers College. Those local ties led members of the Mattoon Rotary Club to visit Freeman recently at the outset of the June 4-8 Rotary International Convention in Houston.

At the request of the Rotarians, Mayor Rick Hall made a proclamation at the Mattoon City Council meeting Tuesday night naming June 7, 2022 as Clarice Estell Freeman day in her honor. The proclamation notes that after Freeman obtained her bachelor's in education at Eastern, she became a prominent educator and community member in Houston.

The proclamation said Freeman continues to pursue equality and opportunity for everyone through her membership in the national Congress for Racial Equality and the Parkwood Drive Civic Club in Houston. She was spotlighted last year in articles in Good Housekeeping magazine and on www.oprahdaily.com.

"She is truly an inspiration for future generations," the proclamation said.

The articles noted that she married Thomas F. Freeman in 1953, and the couple then moved to Houston. The New York Times reported that Thomas Freeman, who died at age 100 on June 6, 2020, was a renowned philosophy professor and debate coach at Texas Southern University who led his team to national prominence, taught Martin Luther King Jr. and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, and mentored Denzel Washington.

Hall said he learned from speaking with Freeman on the phone just before Tuesday's meeting that she also obtained her master's in music and that her students included opera singers. He said Freeman, born on Aug. 14, 1920, grew up on Richmond Avenue in Mattoon and she attended the former Bennett Elementary School and Central High School. She still periodically visits Mattoon.

"She just had a lot of really positive things to say about Mattoon," Hall said adding that she told him, "I have told all my friends about Mattoon for over 100 years."

