Mattoon hotel, convention center developer plans for late summer opening as construction progresses
CONSTRUCTION IN MATTOON

Mattoon hotel, convention center developer plans for late summer opening as construction progresses

MATTOON — After COVID-19 related delays, construction is progressing toward a late summer opening of a Hilton Garden Inn and adjoining convention center in the Coles Centre subdivision.

Nearby in Coles Centre, construction is nearing completion on a building that is set to become the new home of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois' Mattoon service center in the spring. This subdivision is at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

The 102-room hotel and convention center project's developer, Jeremy Yost of Yost Enterprises in Charleston, said 2020 was a much different year for everyone due the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a particularly disruptive impact on the hospitality industry.

"My ownership group has jumped through many new hurdles that would have not happened if it were not for the pandemic. Our development has been slowed down by a few months because of the pandemic," Yost said. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in September 2019 at the construction site.

The ownership group lost its initial financing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yost said. They have kept the project going by self-funding it because they want to follow through on their plans so that the development will be a good neighbor for the surrounding new developments in Coles Centre and for the Coles County community, he said.

Yost said contractors recently re-wrapped the 4-story hotel and the convention center structure with weather resistant protective material, finished both roofs, and are preparing to install all the windows. He said they have secured long-term funding for the project. Yost said their current plan is to have the development, including the hotel's full service restaurant and bar, open in August or September.

"The Yost family looks forward to helping the further development of Coles County and the greater Mattoon area. We have been here for over 30 years and have never let a bump in the road get in our way."

The planned 8,200 square-foot McKenna-Yost Convention Center will be named after the venue's owners —Mike McKenna and Jeremy Yost and his father, Don. Yost said the convention center is a separate business entity from the hotel. He said there will be a breezeway access from the hotel restaurant that leads into the convention center, which has a black pitched roof and is located on the east end of the property.

Southwest of the hotel site, construction is nearing completion on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield service center. Company spokeswoman Colleen Miller said they are targeting late April as the move-in time for this building.

The new two-story, 50,000-square-foot service center will replace the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield location in a renovated former supermarket building at 1100 Broadway Ave. The service center has been located there since approximately 1990.

To provide infrastructure for the new service center, the city of Mattoon made water/sewer line and street improvements in Coles Centre with the help of state grant funding. City Public Works Director Dean Barber said contractors recently completed the extension of Coles Centre Parkway and Thomason Drive and the creation of a short city street, Kennedy Drive, around the service center.

"The roads are done and open to traffic," Barber said, adding that all that remains to be done is grading and grass seeding in the spring. "Otherwise, the work is complete and ready for Blue Cross and Blue Shield to move in when they are ready."

