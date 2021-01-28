Mattoon hotel, convention center developer plans for late summer opening as construction progresses

Yost said contractors recently re-wrapped the 4-story hotel and the convention center structure with weather resistant protective material, finished both roofs, and are preparing to install all the windows. He said they have secured long-term funding for the project. Yost said their current plan is to have the development, including the hotel's full service restaurant and bar, open in August or September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The Yost family looks forward to helping the further development of Coles County and the greater Mattoon area. We have been here for over 30 years and have never let a bump in the road get in our way."

The planned 8,200 square-foot McKenna-Yost Convention Center will be named after the venue's owners —Mike McKenna and Jeremy Yost and his father, Don. Yost said the convention center is a separate business entity from the hotel. He said there will be a breezeway access from the hotel restaurant that leads into the convention center, which has a black pitched roof and is located on the east end of the property.

Southwest of the hotel site, construction is nearing completion on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield service center. Company spokeswoman Colleen Miller said they are targeting late April as the move-in time for this building.