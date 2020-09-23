 Skip to main content
Mattoon library hosting short film festival screenings
Mattoon library hosting short film festival screenings

Manhattan Short Film Festival

The Mattoon Public Library is scheduled to host Manhattan Short Film Festival screenings at 10 a.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

 SUBMITTED IMAGE

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is scheduled to host a series of Manhattan Short Film Festival screenings once again this year, starting on Friday.

Deputy Director Beth Pugh said screenings will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the community room at the library, 1600 Charleston Ave., with social distancing measures in place.

Organizers of the 23rd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival report that screenings will be held across six continents through Oct. 6. Viewers are invited to help judge the films.

More information about the local screenings is available by contacting Pugh at (217) 234-1712 or beth@mattoonlibrary.org, and more information about the festival is available via http://manhattanshort.com/.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

