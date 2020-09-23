Mattoon library hosting short film festival screenings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is scheduled to host a series of Manhattan Short Film Festival screenings once again this year, starting on Friday.

Deputy Director Beth Pugh said screenings will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the community room at the library, 1600 Charleston Ave., with social distancing measures in place.

Organizers of the 23rd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival report that screenings will be held across six continents through Oct. 6. Viewers are invited to help judge the films.

More information about the local screenings is available by contacting Pugh at (217) 234-1712 or beth@mattoonlibrary.org, and more information about the festival is available via http://manhattanshort.com/.

