Mattoon Lightworks, restored Santa House to open for season

MATTOON — The annual Lightworks display of Christmas decorations and the newly restored Santa House will open for the season Thursday, Nov. 17, at Peterson Park.

The first evening of Lightworks will once again be devoted to a walk-through event, from 5-7 p.m., during which community members can view the decorations while on foot instead of within the confines of a vehicle. Concessions will be available from Aunt Kim's Kettle Corn, Beautifully Brewed Mobile Coffee Cart, Grandma T's Soft Pretzels, and SweeTea'z Traveling Tea Trailer.

"The event gives a good opportunity to walk through and take photos," said city Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett, adding that includes being able to stroll through the display's tunnel of lights. "You get a lot more up close and personal."

Lightworks will be open for its regular drive-through tours staring on Friday and continuing through Dec. 26, 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Burgett said the display has grown with five new decorations this year: a dining Santa, sponsored by Hubbartt's Downtown Diner; a Noah's ark, Family Worship Center; Santa in a police car, Mattoon Police Benevolent and Protective Association; snowman globe, Heidi Larson Travel; and animated sun and cloud, Atteberry & Marshall.

Another addition will be the newly restored Santa House that hosted visits with St. Nicholas in past decades downtown and next to the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium. The house was recently placed at the Third Street entrance to Peterson Park and decorated with Christmas lights for the season.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit with children at the house during the Lightworks walkthrough, plus 5-8 p.m. most Fridays and 2-6 p.m. most Saturdays through Dec. 23 with some exceptions. They also will host visits from 1-4 p.m. Sundays with dogs on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 and with children on Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. More Santa House schedule information is available at the Lightworks Facebook page.

Bob and Judy Jones of Mattoon have sponsored the restoration of this local landmark as the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House in memory of their son, who passed away at age 26 on March 5, 2005. Tyler loved Christmas and playing music on his guitar. Judy Jones said family friend Yolanda Loera, a Mattoon native, has created a stained glass window depicting a "rockin' Santa Claus" that will be part of the house in tribute to Tyler.

"We have heard a lot of nice comments from people who are happy to have the Santa House back," Bob Jones said. Their son, Garth Jones, added that he remembers visiting the Santa House in his youth and has enjoyed hearing the memories of the house that other community members have shared with him recently. The house, restored with the help of Mattoon firefighters, now has a ramp at its backdoor for enhanced accessibility.

Lightworks also will continue its tradition of hosting live nativity scenes from 6-8 p.m. on Friday nights. This year's scenes will be presented by Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Nov. 25; First Baptist, Dec. 2; United Christian, Dec. 9; Truth & Grace Fellowship, Dec. 16; and First Southern Baptist, Dec. 23.

Visitors to Lightworks will once again be able to tune in to 88.5 FM for Christmas music provided by Lake Land College and student-run radio station WLKL. Admission to Lightworks and the Santa House is free, but donations will be collected for the upkeep of both holiday attractions.