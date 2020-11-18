Mattoon Lightworks to open with walk-through event, feature new displays

Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch said the new "12 Days of Christmas" runs for approximately 120 feet along the east side of Grimes Field. This location is also where he has placed the 29th annual Lightworks' five other new decorations — a boy and girl praying alongside the Mattoon High School Green Wave logo, a U.S. flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima, a tow truck hauling a sleigh, a garage decorated with a wreath, and Mrs. Claus' "She Shed."

"Hopefully people will want to get out of the house and come by to take a look at everything," Stretch said.

Lightworks is scheduled to open with its third annual walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, whereas visitors usually just drive through the display. Burgett said the walk through gives visitors an opportunity to see the lighted decorations up close and take photos of them.

"It's a special thing. People really enjoy seeing the lights from outside their vehicles, Burgett said. She noted that the Big Al's Shakeups and SweeTea'z stands will be open at the picnic pavilion during the walk through.