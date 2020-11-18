Mattoon Lightworks to open with walk-through event, feature new displays

MATTOON — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the cancellation of some annual Christmas events locally, but the 2020 Mattoon Lightworks is still scheduled to open for the season Thursday evening.
"Lightworks is really pretty much designed for social distancing already. There is not a lot of interaction until you get to the end," said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett of this annual display of Christmas lights at Peterson Park.
The volunteers who greet visitors at Lightworks' exit will maintain social distance and have a red mailbox and buckets available to collect monetary donations for the display, Burgett said. She added that the volunteers also will be supplied with protective masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.
Lightworks is funded by the donations collected by volunteers, as well as by the sponsorships for the individual lighted decorations that line the roadway throughout Peterson Park.
"Because people were so generous last year, we were able to invest that money back into the new '12 Days of Christmas' display,'" Burgett said. This new display includes larger characters, such as the "partridge in a pear tree" and new numbers to represent each verse of this popular sing-a-long carol.
Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch said the new "12 Days of Christmas" runs for approximately 120 feet along the east side of Grimes Field. This location is also where he has placed the 29th annual Lightworks' five other new decorations — a boy and girl praying alongside the Mattoon High School Green Wave logo, a U.S. flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima, a tow truck hauling a sleigh, a garage decorated with a wreath, and Mrs. Claus' "She Shed."
"Hopefully people will want to get out of the house and come by to take a look at everything," Stretch said.
Lightworks is scheduled to open with its third annual walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, whereas visitors usually just drive through the display. Burgett said the walk through gives visitors an opportunity to see the lighted decorations up close and take photos of them.
"It's a special thing. People really enjoy seeing the lights from outside their vehicles, Burgett said. She noted that the Big Al's Shakeups and SweeTea'z stands will be open at the picnic pavilion during the walk through.
The regular, drive through hours for Lightworks will be 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday each week through Dec. 27. For the second year in a row, visitors will be able to tune into 88.5 FM for Christmas music while they are in the park courtesy of Lake Land College and student-run radio station WLKL.
Lightworks also will once again feature a series of live nativity scenes presented by local churches at 6-8 p.m. every Friday after Thanksgiving — Nov, 27, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church; Dec, 4, First Baptist; Dec, 11, First Christian; and Dec, 18, First Southern Baptist.
