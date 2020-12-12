Mattoon Long John Silver's restaurant closes

MATTOON — The Long John Silver's restaurant in Mattoon has permanently closed after being a fixture along Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 since at least the early 1980s.

Contractors removed the Long John Silver's signage on Friday from the street sign, building and drive-through speaker box at this property, 1208 Charleston Ave.

Calls to the restaurant's phone line went unanswered that afternoon, and Google and Facebook search results for the location listed it as being "permanently closed."

Representatives with the Long John Silver's corporate office in Louisville, Kentucky, could not be reached for comment.

The Mattoon restaurant had sported Long John Silver's distinctive wooden dock-style front entrance walk for more than 20 years after it opened. The building's exterior was remodeled in 2003 when an A & W was added to this location. The A & W closed a few years ago, but the Long John Silver's continued in operation there until its recent closure.