MATTOON — Work has begun on improving parking and traffic flow along Lytle Park's exit roadway, as well as converting the recently removed fountain area into a sunken garden.

Other upcoming projects at this Mattoon Township Park District site are set to include placing asphalt on the currently gravel parking lot that serves the farmers market and constructing a new gazebo at Lytle's 32nd Street entrance.

Site Superintendent Justin Grady said there is currently narrow space for vehicles to park along the exit way that runs from Lytle Pool to the park's exit to 32nd Street. He said what space is available becomes even smaller when the horizontal, former utility poles that border the exit way parking are accidentally rolled toward the road.

Grady said the exit way became nearly impassible at some points last summer as parked vehicles encroached far onto this asphalt road. Consequently, he said the park district is having 5 feet of sod on each side of the exit way removed and replaced with gravel for parking, matching the design of other Lytle roadways. He added that the exit way will be bordered by railroad ties, which do not roll.

Regarding the fountain, Grady said this attraction did not reopen for the 2022 season because of a new state health requirement that such fountains cannot operate if dogs get into the water. He said it is difficult enough to monitor whether all dogs are leashed and their feces is picked up at Lytle, so the new measure aimed at germs in canine mouths would be hard to meet.

The Illinois Public Health Department also advised that splash pads like the fountain's must have a lifeguard on duty and a portable restroom nearby starting this year, Grady said. The park district subsequently had the 20-year-old fountain removed earlier this month.

"The main reason is it's not viable anymore. We just decided we are not going to try to deal with all of that," Grady said. He added that this attraction also had often fallen victim to vandalism and to having its fountain heads, valued at approximately $140 each, stolen over the years.

Grady said the park district is still developing plans for creating a sunken garden, including a centerpiece, in the former fountain area. He said the sunken garden will likely have a walkway, seating, smooth limestone slabs for lying in the sun, and other amenities with the aim of it being a quiet, peaceful setting.

"We are probably not going to be done with the sunken garden until this summer," Grady said, adding that other planned improvements will be done sooner as long as supplies are available.

Other planned improvements include the new gazebo and the parking lot asphalt work, both at the 32nd Street entrance.

Grady said the latter project will include shoring up the subsurface of the parking lot, a space that was created after Bennett Elementary School was demolished there in 2005. He said part of the resulting debris was pushed into the structure's basement, now under part of the parking lot. He said storm water drainage also will be improved in this lot.

The farmers market is held every season on the grassy area east of the parking lot, and there is a large pavilion/bandstand to the west. Market vendor Suzi Coffman of Mattoon, who has produce and custom embroidery stands, said she looks forward to the parking lot having an asphalt surface instead of a dusty gravel one that often needs regrading.

"It will be great for the vendors, but it will be event greater for the shoppers," Coffman said, noting that many of the market's older shoppers have mobility issues. "It can be hard for them to get around on that gravel."

