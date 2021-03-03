Mattoon mall filling up with farm equipment for two upcoming shows

MATTOON — The East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club has begun filling the Cross County Mall with tractors and implements for its annual Farm Show, March 5-7, and Spring Tractor Show, March 12-14.

Greg Rhoads, president of the club, said participants started moving farm equipment into the mall Sunday evening and will continue bringing in more until the first show starts Friday. He said this display, which will eventually include 40 to 50 tractors, is set to be updated between the back-to-back shows.

"We'll just keep making room," Rhoads said. "We always get some surprises."

Rhoads said the club will have more space to spread out the display this year now that the Cross County Mall's new north entrance corridor is open to the public. He said the corridor is well lit and wide, so its a nice fit for showing farm equipment. He said the extra space will be helpful for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the mall staff has been helpful with planning for the show.