Mattoon mall filling up with farm equipment for two upcoming shows

MATTOON — The East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club has begun filling the Cross County Mall with tractors and implements for its annual Farm Show, March 5-7, and Spring Tractor Show, March 12-14.
Greg Rhoads, president of the club, said participants started moving farm equipment into the mall Sunday evening and will continue bringing in more until the first show starts Friday. He said this display, which will eventually include 40 to 50 tractors, is set to be updated between the back-to-back shows.
"We'll just keep making room," Rhoads said. "We always get some surprises."
Rhoads said the club will have more space to spread out the display this year now that the Cross County Mall's new north entrance corridor is open to the public. He said the corridor is well lit and wide, so its a nice fit for showing farm equipment. He said the extra space will be helpful for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the mall staff has been helpful with planning for the show.
Both shows will offer children's scavenger hunts, pedal tractor displays and raffles, a B&G Antique Tractor Parts vendor area, and Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever and American Prairie Insurance Solutions booths. Rhoads said the two shows also will once again feature a broom corn demonstration, with craftsmen from the Greenup area making and selling brooms.
"They are really knowledgeable about the art of it and the equipment," Rhoads said of the demonstration.
The Coles County Farm Bureau, which founded the annual Farm Show at the mall, also will have a booth at this event. Registration for the children's pedal tractor pull begins at noon Saturday, March 6, with the competition kicking off at 1 p.m.
Another annual tradition, the Tractors & Quilts Show, will be held during the March 12-14 Spring Tractor Show. Those who would like to display quilts are asked to drop them off from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Both shows also will feature live music, with the Battle Creek Band performing Saturday night and Tom Campbell & the Country Boys playing on the night of March 13.
Club member Don Nees said they are happy to hold tractor shows at the mall because visitors can turn out rain or shine and support local businesses while they are there. He said the club members also enjoy seeing community members reminisce about farm equipment that their "grandad had," and the club members have fun reconnecting after a busy harvest season and a cold winter.
"They haven't seen each other since last summer. The are ready to visit," Nees said.