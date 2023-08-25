CHARLESTON — Court hearings have been proceeding for a Mattoon man accused of hitting one of his children and stabbing to death one of his family's dogs.

A Sept. 7 status hearing has been scheduled for William J. Council, 40, on felony charges of domestic battery, aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful restraint, plus two counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed these charges against Council after he was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Mattoon Police Department.

Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said officers were dispatched that day to Council's home on the west side of town in response to a report of an "unknown problem." He said they found Council holding a knife, and his family reported that he had killed one of their dogs with that knife.

Hurst said officers subsequently arrested Council on a preliminary charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as with domestic battery for allegedly striking one of his children.

During a hearing on Aug. 15, Judge Brian Bower set Council's bond at level at which he would need to post $10,000 in order to be released from the Coles County jail. He remains in custody there.

The Sept. 7 status hearing for Council also will cover a charge of felony robbery that the state's attorney's office filed against him after he was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department on July 19.

Hurst said officers responded on the evening of July 18 to a victim reporting that Council had battered him while taking his cellphone and car keys from him. He said officers then went to Council's home, where he barricaded himself in this residence.

Personnel from the area Crisis Response Team were called to the scene as a precaution, Hurst said. Council peacefully surrendered to police early July 19 and was arrested.

During an Aug. 3 preliminary hearing in the robbery case, Council pleaded not guilty to this charge. His appointed defense attorney, Matthew Ham, motioned for bond to be reduced from a $5,000 level to be released to a $1,000 level and had his motion granted.

Council posted bond on Aug. 8 in the robbery case and was free on bond when the alleged domestic battery/animal cruelty incident occurred.

At the Aug. 21 status hearing in the robbery and the domestic battery/animal cruelty cases, the judge granted a motion for the appointment of a psychiatrist to perform a fitness evaluation for Council.

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of August 12 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).