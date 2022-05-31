 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon man found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man who represented himself in court was found guilty of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say Demetris Watts, 53, stole a vehicle in Nov. 2021 from the Circle K on Dewitt Avenue in Mattoon before crashing it in Douglas County. According to the police report, the vehicle was involved in a chase with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17. Watts’ sentence, which could include three to 14 years in prison, will be served consecutively with the 12 years he is currently serving for burglary.

Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said he felt justice was done with the verdict.

“The evidence was solid, it was a good case. We had good evidence,” Danley said. 

He praised the work of the Mattoon Police Department. Danley said while the police were investigating the stolen vehicle they found that Watts’ phone was able to be tracked from the location the vehicle was stolen to where the crash was and matched it up with the location of a phone that was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Watts, Demetris Sr.

Watts

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

