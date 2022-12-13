Mattoon Middle School to host drive-through Winter Wonderland display

MATTOON — The Mattoon Middle School is scheduled to hold its annual drive-through Wildcat Winter Wonderland display from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Winter Wonderland will feature several wooden holiday decorations that now line the main circle drive in front of the school, 1200 S. Ninth St. These decorations include "A Charlie Brown Christmas" characters, a snowman family, a gingerbread man, and more.

Community members can drive by the Christmas decorations while looking out for the Elf on the Shelf and other dancing characters, hearing performances by the middle school's choir, and picking up free cookies made by the family and consumer science class. There will be surprises from the industrial tech class for the first 300 children who visit the Winter Wonderland.

Many of the wooden decorations were created by Randy “Moe” McQueen, who died of cancer in 2018, and donated to the school by math teacher Kim McQueen. The Winter Wonderland debuted in 2020.

