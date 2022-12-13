 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mattoon Middle School to host drive-through Winter Wonderland display

  • 0
Snow family (copy)

The Wildcat Winter Wonderland display at Mattoon Middle School will feature a snowman family and many other wooden decorations from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Middle School is scheduled to hold its annual drive-through Wildcat Winter Wonderland display from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Winter Wonderland will feature several wooden holiday decorations that now line the main circle drive in front of the school, 1200 S. Ninth St. These decorations include "A Charlie Brown Christmas" characters, a snowman family, a gingerbread man, and more.

Community members can drive by the Christmas decorations while looking out for the Elf on the Shelf and other dancing characters, hearing performances by the middle school's choir, and picking up free cookies made by the family and consumer science class. There will be surprises from the industrial tech class for the first 300 children who visit the Winter Wonderland.

Many of the wooden decorations were created by Randy “Moe” McQueen, who died of cancer in 2018, and donated to the school by math teacher Kim McQueen. The Winter Wonderland debuted in 2020.

Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks

Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.

1 of 6

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This coloring additive found in over 1,800 brands might cause cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News