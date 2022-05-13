Mattoon nature center add spiderweb climber, other play equipment

MATTOON — The Douglas-Hart Nature Center's outdoor play area has been getting new equipment in time for summer break and the day camp season.

The nature center's staff and Conservation Crew volunteers worked Thursday morning on setting up a spiderweb climber for children in the Nature Play area. They stretched out strands of rope with steel cable cores and strung this sturdy webbing from wood posts embedded amid new mulch. Executive Director Jennifer Day Tariq said the webbing will be strong enough to stand up to the elements and to children clambering on it.

Tariq said the nature center, 2204 Dewitt Ave. East, also has recently installed a new log tunnel for children to crawl through in the Nature Play area, and it plans to install a new rope swing and xylophone-like musical metal flowers there. This area is located just north of the site's visitors center.

"The Nature Play is 10 years old this year. It gets lots of love and attention," Tariq said, adding that this area consequently needed to be refurbished.

Tariq said the new play equipment was made possible by a $9,000 grant from the Mattoon Community Trust endowment that was established by the estate of Carrie Young and is administered by the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. The director said she will be glad to have the new equipment in place for the summer day camp season, noting that the sessions are already approximately 80% full with registered young campers.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.