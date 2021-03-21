Mattoon Planning Commission to consider rezoning request for proposed winery

MATTOON — The Mattoon Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to consider a rezoning request for a proposed winery on the southeast side of town.
Brothers Cole Pierce and Blake Pierce, who are Mattoon natives, have requested that 55 acres of farmland they own at 5600 S. Lerna Road be rezoned from rural suburban to service commercial so a winery can be constructed there. They wrote in their rezoning request that they hope to open their winery and vineyard in summer 2022.
Cole Pierce, who has completed certifications in wine business management and related studies at Washington State University, will be the primary operator and general manager of the winery. Hs brother will oversee the back office functions.
"Our approach is a slow and steady entrance into the wine-making businesses, being cautious on expenses and risks of entering the wine industry," the two brothers said, adding that they have been working on this venture for almost five years. "A thorough business plan has been developed, and we have secured financing to fund our plans."
The entrepreneurs said the winery and vineyard will employ 10 to 15 part-time and five full-time staff members, including an event coordinator. They plan to offer unique food options, use local produce, and initially make their own wine on site from other produce because their vineyards will take at least four to five years to mature.
"We will have a separate banquet room from the main tasting room to accommodate gatherings of up 150 people, and outdoor capabilities to host larger events, like weddings," they said. "We plan to partner with local artists to provide relaxing live music on the weekends and feature artwork on our walls."
The nearest other wineries in the area are Tuscan Hills Winery in Effingham, Willow Ridge in Shelbyville, Cameo Vineyards in Greenup and Castle Finn Winery in Marshall.
"Our proposed location will connect the existing wineries to one another, thus helping wine tourism," the brothers said. "Being central located in the county and less than five minutes from Interstate 57 should also boost local tourism, as well."
The proposed winery location is just north of Lerna Road and County Road 550N, where Family Worship Center is at the southwest corner and the Dogwood and Redbud lanes neighborhood is at the southeast corner. The proposed site is surrounded by a mixture of agricultural and residential land uses, all with rural suburban zoning.
The city staff has recommended that the Planning Commission approve the rezoning request and forward to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration. The city staff reported that rezoning will not alter the character of the neighborhood, impair the development of adjacent property, or be detrimental to the public welfare.
Tuesday's commission hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.