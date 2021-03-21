Mattoon Planning Commission to consider rezoning request for proposed winery

MATTOON — The Mattoon Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to consider a rezoning request for a proposed winery on the southeast side of town.

Brothers Cole Pierce and Blake Pierce, who are Mattoon natives, have requested that 55 acres of farmland they own at 5600 S. Lerna Road be rezoned from rural suburban to service commercial so a winery can be constructed there. They wrote in their rezoning request that they hope to open their winery and vineyard in summer 2022.

Cole Pierce, who has completed certifications in wine business management and related studies at Washington State University, will be the primary operator and general manager of the winery. Hs brother will oversee the back office functions.

"Our approach is a slow and steady entrance into the wine-making businesses, being cautious on expenses and risks of entering the wine industry," the two brothers said, adding that they have been working on this venture for almost five years. "A thorough business plan has been developed, and we have secured financing to fund our plans."