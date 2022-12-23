Mattoon police Christmas cards bring humor, holiday cheer

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department have been spreading humor and holiday cheer recently with their Christmas cards and messages, including a long-awaited card to the Charleston Police Department.

The Mattoon Police Department humorously posted on its Facebook page late last week that, "Every year Charleston Police Department sends us a Christmas card. Every year they complain that we don't send them one. Well, we finally decided to send one. Merry Christmas!"

An accompanying photo shows a card signed, "Here is your Christmas card. Now please stop sending them. They aren't in our budget! Love MPD." The Charleston Police Department subsequently shared a photo of the card with a post on its Facebook page.

"After years and years of sending the Mattoon Police Department a Christmas card, they finally scraped up enough coin to send us one back this year! Merry Christmas MPD!," the Charleston Police Department responded.

Mattoon Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said on Thursday that they have a great relationship with their counterparts in the Charleston Police Department and everyone gets along very well.

"If the post put a smile on someone’s face, especially this time of year, it makes us very happy," Hurst said.

The Mattoon Police Department also has shared laughs and the Christmas spirit with fellow city staff members through a Christmas message, which also has been posted on the department's Facebook page.

"There's no time like the holidays to say thank you to those who've helped us all year round," the police department posted. "Big shout out to our Mattoon Public Works Department, especially this time of year when they'll be out plowing our streets and fixing broken water mains in sub zero temps!"

The hand written message attached to a Christmas present goes on to say, "Public Works, thank you for all you do. Please enjoy this meat and cheese tray from your friendly Mattoon police officers. P.S., there will be no Christmas card this year because we had to mail yours to Charleston PD!"

