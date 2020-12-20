Mattoon police 'Cops for Kids' holiday program goes on with drive-up format

MATTOON — More than 120 families benefitted from the Mattoon police union's annual "Cops for Kids" holiday program Saturday.

The format changed from a shopping trip to a drive-up event as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, more families in need were served than usual, as the program typically benefits about 70 families each year, Mattoon Officer Chris Kepley said.

He said organizers decided to increase the number of recipient families because some other, similar events were canceled or postponed this year because of the pandemic.

"We tried to take as many was we could," he said.

On Saturday, recipient families went to the Burgess-Osborne Auditorium where officers and other volunteers handed out each family's collection of toys, clothing and other items.