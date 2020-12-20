 Skip to main content
Mattoon police 'Cops for Kids' holiday program goes on with drive-up format
Mattoon police 'Cops for Kids' holiday program goes on with drive-up format

Mattoon police Officer Luke Wilson presents gifts and other items to a girl during the annual "Cops for Kids" holiday benefit program Saturday at Burgess-Osborne Auditorium. The program changed from a shopping trip to a drive-up event this year as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MATTOON — More than 120 families benefitted from the Mattoon police union's annual "Cops for Kids" holiday program Saturday.

The format changed from a shopping trip to a drive-up event as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, more families in need were served than usual, as the program typically benefits about 70 families each year, Mattoon Officer Chris Kepley said.

He said organizers decided to increase the number of recipient families because some other, similar events were canceled or postponed this year because of the pandemic.

"We tried to take as many was we could," he said.

On Saturday, recipient families went to the Burgess-Osborne Auditorium where officers and other volunteers handed out each family's collection of toys, clothing and other items.

Also, each family received gift cards to help them with food and fuel purchases during the coming year, Kepley said.

Volunteer officers and Mattoon school district employees went shopping earlier in the week to purchase the items for the event, he said.

"This event is all possible only by the help of volunteers and supporters throughout the entire community in the Mattoon area," Kepley said.

He said toys and other items that weren't distributed on Saturday will be delivered later to families in the need who weren't able to go to the drive-up event.

Recipient families were selected last month from applications received, and organizers tried to give priority to those who haven't benefitted from other holiday support events, Kepley said.

