Mattoon police increasing patrols for impaired, unbuckled drivers

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department have begun stepping up their patrols for impaired and unbuckled drivers in advance of the Fourth of July.

“It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use marijuana or other drugs,” said Captain Brandon Saunders of the campaign, which will run through the early morning hours of July 5. “Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws.”

The Mattoon Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” patrols are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Community members are advised to utilize designated drivers and taxis for themselves or for others they are with if they have been drinking or are otherwise impaired, report impaired drivers to the police, and make sure everyone in their vehicles wears their seat belts.

