Mattoon police stepping up traffic patrols through Labor Day

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department have begun stepping up their patrols for impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers through Labor Day.

The Mattoon Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state for this enforcement campaign aimed at saving lives as end-of-summer celebrations take place. The stepped-up patrols will continue through early Tuesday morning.

"We'll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads with the goal of ensuring our community's residents and visitors make it home safely once the parties end," said Mattoon police Capt. Brandon Saunders. "If you'll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride."

The Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

