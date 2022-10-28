Mattoon police to collect prescription medications

The department reported that officers will be at the Walgreens pharmacy, 212 S. Logan Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to collect unwanted or unused prescription medications as part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

For those who cannot make it to Walgreens on that the date, the Mattoon Police Department has a drop box in the lobby of its station at 1710 Wabash Ave. Community members may drop off their medications at any time there. To locate other collection sites in the area, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.