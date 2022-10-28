 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon police to collect prescription medications

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department want to help community members clean out their medicine cabinets.

The department reported that officers will be at the Walgreens pharmacy, 212 S. Logan Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to collect unwanted or unused prescription medications as part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

For those who cannot make it to Walgreens on that the date, the Mattoon Police Department has a drop box in the lobby of its station at 1710 Wabash Ave. Community members may drop off their medications at any time there. To locate other collection sites in the area, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

