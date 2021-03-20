Mattoon Public Library installs new exterior signs, will expand commemorative brick walkway

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library recently installed new exterior signs for itself and its growing Local History Center, and has launched a campaign to expand the commemorative brick walkway there.
Director Carl Walworth said the library replaced the well-worn sign on its lawn at the northwest corner of 16th Street and Charleston Avenue with a freshly-designed look by graphic artist Dave Claypool that has a black background with white and gold lettering. With help from Monitor Sign Co., the new sign now is lit each evening.
“This sign is particularly striking at night with the historic Carnegie building in the background,” Walworth said, referencing the library being built in 1903 with funding from industrialist Andrew Carnegie. He added that the front lawn will become even more scenic when tulips and flowers bring spring color there in a few weeks.
Walworth said the library, as "a front door to the community," is a historically and architecturally-significant landmark. To help preserve this landmark, the building was tuckpointed a couple years ago. A donor is paying for the new signage, which Walworth said shows the kind of community support the library regularly receives.
The Local History Center's new sign sits at the front steps entrance to the library, 1600 Charleston Ave. This marker promotes the center, which has grown to encompass four rooms and a long hallway in the basement level. Volunteer curator Chris Suerdieck regularly adds to the collection of story boards and artifacts that trace Mattoon history.
“Some people take hours to go through the center,” Walworth said. “We’ve also had a local company bring employees through on lunch hours. Pre-COVID, multiple school groups visited the center. It is a must-see for anyone with interest in the development of Mattoon. We’ve had a number of class reunions and family gatherings include the center as part of their Mattoon activities.”
Some recent additions to the center include an antique phone booth, an enhanced display on the history of automobiles in Mattoon, and a look at past and present local industries and developers.
The commemorative brick walkway is on the northeast sidewalk leading to the north building entrance. The engraved bricks there were part of the fundraising effort for the 1995 library expansion.
Deputy Director Beth Pugh said a limited number of bricks are available for engraving and will be put in place this summer to expand the walkway. She said this is the first brick engraving offer since the early 1990s fundraising campaign. The bricks are $125 each. "Buy a Brick" forms are available at the first floor circulation desk.
“This is a visible way to support library programming and events and leave your mark for years to come,” Pugh said.
The library’s current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. To tour the Local History Center, can call Suerdieck at (217) 234-1714 to arrange a time. For more information about the "Buy a Brick" campaign, email beth@mattoonlibrary.org.