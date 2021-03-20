Mattoon Public Library installs new exterior signs, will expand commemorative brick walkway

The Local History Center's new sign sits at the front steps entrance to the library, 1600 Charleston Ave. This marker promotes the center, which has grown to encompass four rooms and a long hallway in the basement level. Volunteer curator Chris Suerdieck regularly adds to the collection of story boards and artifacts that trace Mattoon history.

“Some people take hours to go through the center,” Walworth said. “We’ve also had a local company bring employees through on lunch hours. Pre-COVID, multiple school groups visited the center. It is a must-see for anyone with interest in the development of Mattoon. We’ve had a number of class reunions and family gatherings include the center as part of their Mattoon activities.”

Some recent additions to the center include an antique phone booth, an enhanced display on the history of automobiles in Mattoon, and a look at past and present local industries and developers.

The commemorative brick walkway is on the northeast sidewalk leading to the north building entrance. The engraved bricks there were part of the fundraising effort for the 1995 library expansion.