Mattoon residents greeted with season's first snowfall Saturday

MATTOON — Volunteer firefighter Chris Landrus and his Australian shepherd, Remi, had to adjust their morning routine a bit on Saturday.

"Every morning at 7:30 a.m., we come out here and play Frisbee. I figured we would lose the Frisbee this morning," Landrus said as Remi romped in the fresh snowfall that blanketed their backyard along 17th Street and the rest of Mattoon.

Landrus said this energetic certified emotional support dog, who is half blind and half deaf, loves playing in fallen leaves and in snow, so she was ecstatic when they stepped outside. A lot of fall foliage, now dimmed, still clung to trees in their neighborhood and throughout town.

While Remi played in the snow, Landrus listened to emergency scanner traffic for weather-related vehicle crashes that might necessitate that he and other Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteer firefighters be dispatched to the scene. He said traffic conditions on Interstate 57 in the Mattoon area sounded like they were in bad shape.

"I think we are in for a long day," Landrus predicted.

Professor Cameron Craig, who is a consulting meteorologist with WEIU SkyWatch at Eastern Illinois University, said the Charleston area had received 2.4 inches of snowfall as of early Saturday afternoon. He said the weather is forecasted to remain cold over the weekend, with the next snowfall to follow on Tuesday.

Trilla resident Erin Gomez said there was still a lot of snow on U.S. Route 45 at approximately 6 a.m. as she made the trip north to Holey Moley Daylight Donuts, 1117 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.

Gomez joined a long line of customers in the warm dining room of this new doughnut shop, which had officially opened for business 24 hours earlier on Veterans Day. Temperatures in Mattoon had been warm for much of the preceding week before dipping on Friday.

"My kids' friends were spending the night and I figured I would treat them with some doughnuts. I didn't know it would be snowing, so that was a new one," Gomez said as she carried two boxes of fresh doughnuts to her vehicle. "I got behind a semi that was going north. He plowed the way for me, so that was good."

Trinity Tower manager Richard Russell also said he was surprised by the snowfall that surrounded this apartment building at 1613 Charleston Ave., adding that the weather forecasts he saw on Friday had predicted just flurries.

Russell he got up at 4:30 a.m. to take care of the laundry for Trinity Tower, as he does every Saturday, and saw that he had even more work in store for him that day.

"As soon as I saw the snow, I knew I was going to have to do some shoveling," Russell said, as he scooped the front sidewalk of the apartment building to clear the way for its tenants. In the background, other shovels clattered downtown as employees prepared Hunan Fine Asian Cuisine Restaurant and other businesses for opening.