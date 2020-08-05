You are the owner of this article.
Mattoon road to be closed
Mattoon road to be closed

MATTOON — A road in a subdivision southeast of Mattoon is scheduled to be closed for repair work, starting Thursday.

The road is in the Briarwick Subdivision in Lafayette Township about one-eighth of a mile southeast of Mattoon, according to a news release from the Coles County Highway Department.

The release said the road is scheduled to be closing during working hours for one week, weather permitting.

It said crews will be working on concrete patching.

