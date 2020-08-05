Mattoon road to be closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A road in a subdivision southeast of Mattoon is scheduled to be closed for repair work, starting Thursday.

The road is in the Briarwick Subdivision in Lafayette Township about one-eighth of a mile southeast of Mattoon, according to a news release from the Coles County Highway Department.

The release said the road is scheduled to be closing during working hours for one week, weather permitting.

It said crews will be working on concrete patching.

