Mattoon Rotary cancels food drive due to COVID-19 concerns, urges community to help pantries

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club has cancelled its annual food drive due to COVID-19 concerns and is urging community members to make monetary donations to the charitable pantries that the drive supplies.

Rotary and its longtime drive organizer, Gary Swearingen, had planned on Dec. 5 to hold their 36th annual collection for the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army. The drive typically involves Rotarians and other volunteers going door to door.

"After a significant amount of discussion and prayer, Gary and I have determined, with no opposition from the board, it would be in the best interest of Mattoon and Rotary to cancel the food drive," said club President Mike Martin.

The reasons for the cancellation include that Covid-19 cases are at high levels locally and that state mitigation measures are becoming more restrictive, Martin said. Rotary does not want to be responsible for exacerbating this issue in its community, he said.