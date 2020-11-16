 Skip to main content
Mattoon Rotary cancels food drive due to COVID-19 concerns, urges community to help pantries
Mattoon Rotary cancels food drive due to COVID-19 concerns, urges community to help pantries

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club has cancelled its annual food drive due to COVID-19 concerns and is urging community members to make monetary donations to the charitable pantries that the drive supplies.

Rotary and its longtime drive organizer, Gary Swearingen, had planned on Dec. 5 to hold their 36th annual collection for the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army. The drive typically involves Rotarians and other volunteers going door to door.

"After a significant amount of discussion and prayer, Gary and I have determined, with no opposition from the board, it would be in the best interest of Mattoon and Rotary to cancel the food drive," said club President Mike Martin.

The reasons for the cancellation include that Covid-19 cases are at high levels locally and that state mitigation measures are becoming more restrictive, Martin said. Rotary does not want to be responsible for exacerbating this issue in its community, he said.

Martin said 10 Rotarians and multiple groups of other volunteers had already opted out of participation in the food drive. He said one Rotarian's spouse has tested positive and that Rotarian may be infected, as well.

"Canceling the event will, however, have multiple negative effects. There will be significantly less food available for distribution to the community’s needy by both the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army," Martin said. "Additionally, loss of monetary donations during the drive will lessen both organizations’ ability to purchase food and respond to other financial necessities."

Martin said Rotary will make monetary donations to both charitable organizations. Martin said he encourages other community members to consider donating to help the two pantries with their needs during the upcoming holiday season and winter.

"Your generous contribution will provide vital support to these wonderful organizations, and more importantly, supply crucial necessities to the needy in our community," Martin said.

Checks, with "Food Drive" on the memo line, can be made payable to Mattoon Community Food Center, PO Box 126; Salvation Army, PO Box 671; or Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation, PO Box 1611 in Mattoon, Illinois 61938.

