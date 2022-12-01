Mattoon Rotary Club to hold door-to-door food drive Saturday

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary Club members and other volunteers are scheduled to go door-to-door on Saturday throughout Mattoon as part of the club’s annual food drive.

Residents are asked to support the drive by leaving non-perishable food items outside their doors beginning at 9 a.m. The volunteers will collect these items and monetary donations to benefit community members served through local charitable food pantries.

Those interested in volunteering or seeking more information can send a message via the Rotary Club of Mattoon page on Facebook.