Mattoon Rotary Club to hold door-to-door food drive Saturday

Mattoon High School volunteers carry bags of donated groceries to be sorted at the Mattoon Community Food Center during the Mattoon Rotary Club's 2021 food drive. The 2022 drive is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

 JG-TC FILE PHOTO

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary Club members and other volunteers are scheduled to go door-to-door on Saturday throughout Mattoon as part of the club’s annual food drive.

Residents are asked to support the drive by leaving non-perishable food items outside their doors beginning at 9 a.m. The volunteers will collect these items and monetary donations to benefit community members served through local charitable food pantries.

Those interested in volunteering or seeking more information can send a message via the Rotary Club of Mattoon page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

