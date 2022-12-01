Mattoon Rotary Club to hold door-to-door food drive Saturday

Residents are asked to support the drive by leaving non-perishable food items outside their doors beginning at 9 a.m. The volunteers will collect these items and monetary donations to benefit community members served through local charitable food pantries.
Those interested in volunteering or seeking more information can send a message via the Rotary Club of Mattoon page on Facebook.
Tunnel of lights (copy)
Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26.
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.
Lightworks dinosaurs
Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks.
Victorian family
The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background.
Lightworks 2 (copy)
Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks.
Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy)
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Mattoon High School volunteers carry bags of donated groceries to be sorted at the Mattoon Community Food Center during the Mattoon Rotary Club's 2021 food drive. The 2022 drive is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.