Mattoon Rotary collecting disaster relief supplies for Cedar Rapids, Iowa area

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club is collecting disaster relief supplies throughout its Rotary district for delivery to a section of Iowa that is still recovering after being struck by hurricane force derecho wind storms on Aug. 10.

The club plans to deliver the supplies on Sunday to the Cedar Rapids, Iowa area after collecting these items from the community, including at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club during the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic.

Club President Mike Martin said Community Service Chair Scott Eggleston suggested organizing a relief effort after hearing that the derecho severely damaged buildings and flattened crops. They then they contacted the three Cedar Rapids Rotary clubs to offer to help them in coordinating the collection and distribution of supplies.

"As we head to Cedar Rapids on Sunday, we will pick up items from other Rotary clubs," Martin said. They are set to make stops in Arcola, Tuscola, Champaign, Mahomet, and Bloomington-Normal.