Mattoon school board approves renovation project at high school

Mattoon School Board

Mattoon School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10 

 ATHENA PAJER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON - The Mattoon school board on Tuesday approved construction bids for the renovation of the 400 wing at Mattoon High School and the construction of a new greenhouse.

The project will consist of turning the old weight room into a new woodshop and renovating the agriculture mechanics and maintenance rooms in the space, as well as classrooms that go down the hallway. 

Business Manager Tom Sherman said they worked with local architect Upchurch Group to assist in the biding process and were recommended to award the bid of $1,415,000 to K. Wohltman Construction from Effingham. 

The proposed cost of the project has increased by about $500,000, which Sherman attributed to the increased cost of construction materials. 

"With our sales tax, we have projected $2.5 million in sales tax that's tracking very well right now and we think it's even going to be more than that," Sherman said. "So if that comes into play, we'll be able to pull out some of that money to use for other projects that we have in the schools and the sales tax dollars has to be used for construction related materials, projects, and expenses." 

As for the new greenhouse, Sherman said the high school will be receiving a new greenhouse while the old greenhouse is transferred over to the middle school to be used in their agricultural programs.

The board also approved updates to the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) curriculum. 

The new courses will include introduction to construction and carpentry, foundation of technology, introduction to energy and power, and energy and power of transportation systems, which would allow students to get involved with electric vehicle development and engineering. 

"If's there some kids who really want to be in something or they want to get a certificate or whatever reason for that experience, facilitators have the option of offering after-school bonus sections," said Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild. "Then, this summer, will offer two concurrent sessions that students can enroll in as well so that way as many kids can do it as possible." 

The board also approved the addition of capstone course criteria at the LIFT  that will add more in-depth courses that provide authentic and hands-on learning.

In other business, the board:

  • Heard from Mattoon High School Secretary Tammy Munyon about the current standing of the high school's food pantry;
  • Heard from teachers at Riddle Elementary, Mattoon Middle and Mattoon High school about Social Emotional Learning in classrooms; 
  • Approved the 2022-2023 district Calendar which includes a week-long spring break
