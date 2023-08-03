MATTOON — School district bus driver Tracie Schmitt stepped onto a school bus Thursday morning and was instantly immersed in the smoke that filled the entire cab.

"You couldn't see anything. It was thick. It was like being on a highway engulfed in fog," Schmitt said, adding that she had to maneuver via touch as she looked for a missing occupant within the rows of seats.

A teddy bear served as the missing occupant and a smoke machine provided the haze during a training session that the Mattoon School District's transportation department held on the grounds of 1st Class Wrecker Service, 1805 Lafayette Ave.

Transportation Director Chris Parr said they typically hold such training sessions on bus crashes and fires in late summer as they prepare for the start of the fall semester, with classes set to resume on Aug. 16 this year.

If a fire occurs, Parr advised the gathered bus drivers that they will need to rapidly determine whether it is safer to go out the main door at the front of the bus or the one in back. He said they may need to get on their hands and knees to get below rising smoke as they help their passengers off the bus.

"These are things you are going to have to process very quickly," Parr said, adding that flames could be starting to spread through the cab.

Parr said bus drivers should gather their passengers 100 feet from the bus, while ensuring they stay off of active roadways or rail lines. He said they should keep the passengers with them until they have been evaluated by emergency responders and released by the school district to their families.

Bus drivers should have a roster of passengers prepared ahead of time so that they and emergency responders can account for the whereabouts of all of these students as soon as possible at the scene, Parr said.

Dustin Salmons, owner of 1st Class Wrecker Service, provided the former Mattoon school bus that the drivers and Mattoon Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District personnel trained on Thursday morning.

"It's always a good experience to see what could happen and act it out," Schmitt said, adding that she took part in similar training sessions while driving for the Charleston school district.

Mattoon school bus driver Yvonne Stoner said the training session was a good "reality check" for her because she got to experience only being able to see 5 inches in front of her face in the smoke.

Without being able to see, Stoner said she had to rely on the touch of the bus seats and the verbal guidance of a firefighter on board to make her way through the bus.

"It was very good information to have in case something similar happens on a bus," Stoner said. "I hope it doesn't happen, but it's good knowledge to have."

