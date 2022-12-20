Mattoon stores, street crews preparing for winter storm

MATTOON — The busy final week of shopping before Christmas got more hectic Tuesday as Mattoon Rural King customers and employees prepared for the forecasted winter storm.

Manager Mark Kirby and his staff moved containers of snow shovels to the front of the store, brought in newly arrived Ice Melt, and prepared to restock on salt and sand after pallets full of these materials were sold Monday.

"I have put in requests for more of that stuff," Kirby said. He added that the store is well supplied on popular Christmas gift items, including winter clothing, but he started ordering more weather supplies as soon as he heard the forecast. "They are doing everything they can at the distribution center to meet those requests and get it to us."

Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprises’ chief meteorologist for the Midwest, said snowfall will likely be “pretty evenly distributed across Central Illinois” with the region seeing 3-7 inches on the ground and blowing through the air.

Holiner said 5 inches is the most likely amount for this part of Illinois, noting area totals in Charleston and Mattoon could be closer to 3 inches. He said a rain and snow mix will begin late Wednesday night and transition sometime mid-afternoon Thursday with a “big surge of cold air."

The meteorologist said temperatures won’t surpass freezing Thursday and by 5 p.m., “the temperatures are really going to start to tumble."

"The extreme cold is the worst part," said Kevin Hamilton, street/utility superintendent with the Mattoon Public Works Department. He said the wind chill can make temperatures of 5 below, for example, feel like 30 below to snowplow drivers and others out in the cold.

Hamilton said the city has 16 drivers and eight plow trucks at the ready with a supply of 300 tons of salt. He said they will plow and salt the busiest through streets first and then work there way into the neighborhood streets, while handling downtown Broadway Avenue a bit differently.

"We push the snow all to the center of Broadway and then pick it back up later," Hamilton said, adding that this gives customers room to park as soon as possible.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a Winter Weather Watch is scheduled to take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and expire at 6 a.m. Saturday, by which time the snowfall is expected to have stopped.

The most widespread and heavy snow is expected to fall Thursday evening, and as the winds pick up and the temperatures drop further, Friday morning could have the worst conditions of the storm for Central Illinois.

“Once the sun sets on Thursday, the winds are really going to ramp up and they're going to be increasing all night,” Holiner said.

The strongest wind gusts could reach 55 mph around midday Friday. These high winds could cause power outages, as the gusts pull on power lines. The wind chill factor is estimated to be -30 with an actual temperature of -3 Friday morning.

“Unfortunately when we’re talking about wind chill that cold, any exposed skin could experience frostbite in just 20 minutes,” Holiner said Tuesday. “If you have to go out, absolutely cover up - the hat, the gloves. Do not leave any skin exposed.”

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said locations such as the Charleston and Mattoon public libraries and the Cross County Mall could serve as warming centers, but cautioned that their hours might be affected by the storm.

"The main thing is people need to stay home and not be out in it," Hilgenberg said. He added that First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon will be available as an emergency shelter if stranded travelers on Interstate 57 fill or nearly fill local hotels. Updates will be posted on the Coles County Emergency Management Agency page on Facebook.

The National Weather Service and EMA advises people to prepare an emergency kit for the car, have cold weather gear ready, and stay tuned for forecast updates. An emergency kit can include an ice scraper, shovel, flashlight and batteries, candle, lighter or matches, cat litter for tire traction, portable jump starter, cell phone charger, granola bars and blankets.

Additional information provided by Kelsey Watznauer.

